Eritrea: Congress of National Organizations in the Western U.S.

Nationals residing in the Western United States held a congress of national organizations on 13 April in Oakland, California.

At the congress, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, provided an extensive briefing on the current situation in the homeland and regional developments. Mr. Berhane urged the nationals to strengthen their organizational capacity and participation in national affairs and called on them to pass on noble societal values to the younger generation.

The congress reviewed the activities conducted by the national organization in 2023 and discussed the programs planned for 2024.

The participants expressed their readiness to enhance organizational capacity and engage more actively in national affairs. They committed to investing in human resources development and to transferring noble societal values to the young generation. Additionally, they advocated for the continuation of the seminars.

According to reports, similar congresses have been organized in various cities across the US.