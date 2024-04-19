Tunisia: Interior Minister Inaugurates Central Civil Protection Workshop Created Under Tunisian-German Co-Operation

Manouba — Interior Minister Kamel Feki inaugurated on Thursday evening the headquarters of the central workshop of the Civil Protection in Manouba, the first part of which was completed at a cost of 3.5 million dinars, as part of pilot and integrated project in progress at a total cost of 6 million dinars.

The workshop was equipped by the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), with maintenance, office and media equipment at a cost of more than 1 million dinars.

The minister was accompanied by German Ambassador to Tunisia, Peter Prügel, Director General of the National Civil Protection Board, Abdessamad Benjedou, representatives of the THW, representatives of the German Interior and Foreign Affairs ministries, and the Governor of Manouba.

The Minister was briefed on the wings of the workshop and the advanced equipment used to maintain and repair equipment of various types and sizes and the advanced mechanisms and equipment that will contribute to upgrading and developing maintenance services and ensuring efficiency and quality.

The first part of the project, which includes the central maintenance workshop, is spread over an area of more than one hectare, while the second part includes a spare parts store, an administrative building for the maintenance and support headquarters, a fuel station and a shelter for vehicles, said Brigadier Khemaies Ben Ali, Director of the Maintenance and Support Department at the National Civil Protection Brigade told TAP.

On the occasion, the Minister watched a documentary presentation on the workshop project, the interventions carried out within the framework of the project. These include preparation, paving and others, as well as the donations of the THW in terms of intervention means and special equipment (209 used devices, 20 high level pumping units, 03 boats), as well as the donations of the German Federal Office for Protection and Disaster Assistance between 2013 and 2021 which cost about 9 million euros.

Future projects within the framework of German cooperation were also presented, including the acquisition of ready-made dormitories and work equipment for volunteers, the finalisation of the operational procedures manuals for volunteers and high-level pumps, continued support with equipment and means, and the equipping of two regional maintenance workshops in Sousse and Gabes.

The Minister attended the signing of the handover of equipment between the National Civil Protection Office and the German THW.

He praised the Tunisian-German cooperation in the field of protection and rescue and in the field of volunteerism, which has reached 2,500 volunteers distributed among 17 regional departments.