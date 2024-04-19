Malawi: Inspiring - Malawi's First Locally Made Led Bulbs Ready to Be Launched On 29th May in Lilongwe

Dek Engineering Company has introduced, the locally made, first of its kind LED bulbs in Malawi called Eka-Lite LED Bulbs to be launched on 29th May in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday, the Company's Executive Director, Daniel Ekali Kwizombe said the energy saver bulbs which are locally made are designed to provide exceptional brightness while consuming significantly less energy comparing to other bulbs.

"These bulbs are energy-efficient lighting solution that will help reduce energy consumption and costs," he said.

Kwizombe believed that the production of the bulbs in Malawi will contribute to the country's economic growth and development by creating job opportunities, promoting local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports.

He added that the bulbs will help Malawi achieve sustainable development goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency.