Malawi: Inspiring - Malawi's First Locally Made Led Bulbs Ready to Be Launched On 29th May in Lilongwe

19 April 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Dek Engineering Company has introduced, the locally made, first of its kind LED bulbs in Malawi called Eka-Lite LED Bulbs to be launched on 29th May in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday, the Company's Executive Director, Daniel Ekali Kwizombe said the energy saver bulbs which are locally made are designed to provide exceptional brightness while consuming significantly less energy comparing to other bulbs.

"These bulbs are energy-efficient lighting solution that will help reduce energy consumption and costs," he said.

Kwizombe believed that the production of the bulbs in Malawi will contribute to the country's economic growth and development by creating job opportunities, promoting local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports.

He added that the bulbs will help Malawi achieve sustainable development goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.