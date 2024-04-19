Uganda-Tanzania Oil Symposium Focuses On Sustainable Partnerships for Regional Integration

In a dynamic display of diplomatic camaraderie and strategic foresight, the 2nd Uganda-Tanzania Oil and Gas Symposium unfolded on April 18, 2024, focusing on resonant calls for sustainable partnerships and regional integration.

Hosted by the Uganda High Commission in Dar-Es-Salaam, the symposium, held on the sidelines of the 9th Oil and Gas Symposium at the Kampala Serena Hotel & Conference Centre, showcased the unwavering commitment of both nations to harnessing the transformative potential of their oil and gas resources.

Under the theme, "Establishing linkages for sustainable partnerships," the symposium brought together high-level government officials and industry executives to deliberate on the pivotal role of infrastructure projects, particularly the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), in unlocking the full potential of Uganda's oil and gas reserves.

Addressing the distinguished audience, Amb Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye, the High Commissioner of Uganda to Tanzania, underscored the significance of Economic and Commercial Diplomacy in driving the development of the EACOP.

He emphasized the project's transformative nature, describing it as more than a conduit for oil but as a symbol of unity, cooperation, and shared prosperity for the East African Community and beyond.

Amb Mwesigye's sentiments were echoed by Amb Richard Kabonero, who spoke on behalf of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amb Kabonero emphasized the importance of sustainable partnerships in meeting global energy demands and fostering regional integration.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate, share challenges, and embrace a long-term perspective to ensure the sector's alignment with regional goals of economic integration and sustainable development.

The symposium provided a vital platform to take stock of progress in the oil and gas sector, review opportunities for transboundary projects, and reinforce collaboration between Uganda and Tanzania.

With a resounding call for unity and cooperation, the symposium illuminated a pathway towards a brighter, more integrated future for the East African region.