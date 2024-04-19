Kenya: Olympics Champion Nowicki Elated to Return to 'Second Home' in Nairobi

Nairobi — Olympics hammer throw champion Wojciech Nowicki says he has enjoyed competing in Kenya in the past three years and that is why he keeps coming back.

Nowicki, who arrived in Nairobi on Thursday night in readiness for Saturday's Kip Keino Classic, said the electric atmosphere in the crowds is unlike any other place he has ever competed.

"The last time I was here I was very happy. The crowd was amazing and the spectators were quite lively. It is a very good competition and I am glad to be back here. Thank you for the invitation," the Pole said.

Nairobi -- specifically the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani -- has been Nowicki's favourite hunting ground where he has excelled in the last two editions of this World Continental Tour Gold event.

He is odds-on for a three-peat although the venue of this year's edition will be the Nyayo National Stadium.

However, Nowicki is more concerned about getting his season up and running as he gears up for the Olympics in Paris in the summer as well as the European Championships.

"It is April now and I am still not in a good shape. On Saturday, I will be featuring in my first competition and I want to see how it works and how far I can throw. The main goal for me this season is the European Championships and later, the Olympics," he said.

Also on the startlist is five-time world champion Pawel Fajdeck, his fellow Pole who beat him to first place at the second Kip Keino Classic in 2021.

Nowicki believes it is premature to predict how the script will play out come Saturday, considering most competitors will be starting off their season.

"I will wait to see how everyone will perform before I can make any conclusions. Most of us are only just beginning their season and so it should be quite interesting. For me, that is my focus for the present and then after Saturday, I can start to think about the European Championships. That will provide the chance for me to test myself before the Olympics," he said.

Fadjeck -- also the Olympics bronze medalist -- is returning to Nairobi for the second time and will be looking to muddy the waters for his fellow countryman on foreign soil.

It promises to be tantalising opener to the season for both athletes on foreign soil.