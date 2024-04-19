Zimbabwe: Smith Fraud Trial Opens As 3 Witnesses Testify

The trial of suspected fraudster, Michael Smith, who allegedly defrauded MA Auto Suppliers, trading as Mr Cruiser, of at least US$38 000 and R124 000, opened on Monday with the State leading three witnesses.

Smith is facing two counts of theft of trust property, 12 counts of fraud and 25 counts of corruptly concealing transactions from his principal, who is represented by Mr Michael Scott Asher.

The matter is before Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje is alleging that Smith allegedly failed to disclose to the complainant Mr Asher that their company was paying its South African suppliers through a third party, Mant Procurement (Pvt) Ltd.

Mant Procurement was allegedly influenced by Smith to inflate costs with the excess amounts shared with his accomplice Tony Oatley.

First witness Mr Phanuel Jaji, who is employed by MA Auto Suppliers (Pvt) Ltd as a stock controller, in his evidence in chief, told the court that in September 2022 when he was on duty, they received company orders from South Africa.

He offloaded the items with the assistance of Archbold Mukoto from the vehicle of a runner into the company stores. He said there were six chairs which were not accompanied by any paperwork.

Smith later claimed that the chairs were his personal property and that they should not book them but rather load them into his personal vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Series which was parked in the yard.

During the same month, Mr Jaji received another order from South Africa and again there were two chairs which were not accompanied by any paperwork. He was told by Smith that the chairs were his.

A few weeks later, he received the invoices for the six chairs and another invoice for the two chairs and he advised Smith about the developments but was told that he would return the chairs. He then advised the finance and administration manager Christine Vhella about it.

Another witness Mr Archbald Mukoto, who is a store assistant, corroborated Mr Jaji's evidence since they received the order together.

During cross-examination, Smith's lawyer Mr Takudzwa Nyambira asked Mr Jaji if he was aware that Smith wanted to return the chairs and never refused to return them. In his response, Mr Jaji said Smith told him that he was going to return them and did not know if he returned them as he had indicated.

Third witness Amanda Beverly, who is employed by One Stop Solar as an administrator, human resources and finance manager, testified that she did not know Smith.

She told the court that she only recalls that sometime in December 2021, they opened an account facility with MA Auto (Pvt) Ltd to give them their products to sell to MA Auto's clients.

MA Auto would pay One Stop Solar every month end if there were any sales, she said. She also said around August 2022, MA Auto Suppliers bought 2 VE blue smart chargers on account.

The trial continues on May 7.