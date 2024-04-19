Zimbabwe: Rising From Thicket, the Story of a Fine Artist

A rising fine artist in Harare, David Toppa (32) has turned his hobby into a source of inspiration for many people who now view him as a role model.

Toppa is working on paintings that depict the journey to independence although he failed to meet his deadline to finish the artefacts before Independence Day due to lack of resources.

In an interview, Toppa said drawing has been a hobby since childhood and despite the challenges he faces, he is determined to scale greater heights.

"I am working on some paintings that depict the journey to freedom and the lighting of the Independence Flame by the President.

"The paintings also include the ill-treatment of the blacks by the colonialists during the colonial era," said Toppa.

Toppa aspires to inspire and be a role model in the community, adding he has a considerable number of students under his tutelage.

"I plan to advance my career through research and innovation. I want succeeding generations to take me as their role model and legend.

"Currently, I have some students under my wings in the visual and fine art space to bring change to my community.

"As I grew up, my interest in art also grew more and more. I decided to teach myself through the internet (YouTube) and also consult other artists," he said.

Toppa said he had to overcome difficulties, including dropping out of school at some point, to forge ahead with his career as an artist.

"I grew up with a single parent, my mother who would provide for us. We are two children in my family, andmy sister who was forced to look for a job at the age of 16.

"I defied all odds and found my way to be where I am today," said Toppa.

His talent has seen him get opportunities and scholarships from the National Art Gallery.

Toppa has worked with various veteran artists at both the local and international levels.

"I have so far worked with various renowned artists, both local and international including filmmakers, actors, dancers, animators, special effects guys.

"The likes of Rudo Chakanyuka and Solomon Maramba from Book Cafe and the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA), and also Karsk from Denmark and Muamu from Germany. "I also collaborated with seasoned filmmaker Catarina from Iceland.

"Locally, Tapfuma "Mukanya" Gutsa made a significant contribution to the development of my art career by assisting me with a scholarship,.

Toppa said his work is available online and on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.