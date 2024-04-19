Zimbabwe: ZBF Aim for 40 Bouts in Beitbridge

The Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) technical director Steven Masiyambumbi says they are targeting 40 bouts at the Night of Champions tournament at Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge on April 27.

These bouts will include the juniors and seniors, in both men's and women's categories, in what promises to be an exciting event.

Masiyambumbi said they were looking forward to the event. "We aim to take boxing to every community in the country as we try and harness all the talent that is at our disposal. We still believe we can go back to those days when this sport was big in the country. "We are anticipating a great competition because the hosts have always proven beyond doubt their ability to host big successful competitions.

"Everyone is invited and we are expecting a good number of boxers. We are looking at possibly 40 bouts across all categories," said Masiyambumbi. He heaped praise on boxing promoter and Pagomba proprietor, Tapiwa Gandiwa.

"We would like to thank the owner of the venue Tapiwa Gandiwa for being supportive. We have worked with him in Bulawayo as well and he has shown great support for the sport of boxing." Clubs from all the provinces that are expected to be part of the tournament include Black Rhinos, HQ 1 Brigade, 5 Brigade, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Prisons and Correctional Services, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, Manyuchi Boxing Academy, Masvingo, Gwanda and Hwange.