Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Lights Independence Flame At Dzapasi Assembly Point

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday lit the Independence Flame at Dzapasi Assembly Point where he implored the nation to remain united and safeguard the gains of Independence.

After lighting the Independence Flame, VP Mohadi reiterated Government's commitment to preserve historical sites as well as improving the welfare of war veterans.

The lighting of the Independence Flame was witnessed by thousands of people, as the flame made its way to Murambinda B Secondary where President Mnangagwa will lead the national Independence celebrations today.

Dzapasi Assembly Point is the site where the late then Zanla Commander, Cde Solomon Mujuru, and Rhodesian Army Commander Bertie Barnard ceremoniously shook hands as the British flag, the Union Jack, was lowered and the Zimbabwean flag was hoisted in 1980.

This was one of the ceremonies that heralded the birth of an independent Zimbabwe and signalled the death of Rhodesia's rule.

In his remarks, VP Mohadi said the Dzapasi site is of great significance to Zimbabwe's history as it was the first and largest assembly point after the ceasefire.

VP Mohadi said history must be recorded for the sake of future generations.

"Dzapasi is significant in our history as the British flag was lowered and the Zimbabwean flag was hoisted in 1980," he said.

VP Mohadi was accompanied by Buhera Central legislator Cde Sam Matema, Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, and other senior Government officials.