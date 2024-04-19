Somalia: Galmudug State Claims Victory in War Against Al-Shabaab

19 April 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dhusamareb — In a recent announcement, Galmudug's Minister of Information, Abshir Abdi Shikow, revealed that the Al-Shabaab group is now severely depleted within the state's territories.

The Minister attributed this development to the Galmudug administration's concerted efforts to liberate its regions from the control of Al-Shabaab militias, which have been a source of turmoil for the residents of Galmudug for over a decade.

For years, the Al-Shabaab group has been responsible for numerous violent attacks and acts of terror in Somalia and its neighboring countries. The group's presence in Galmudug has significantly impacted the region, causing widespread fear and instability among the local population.

The Galmudug administration's efforts to combat the Al-Shabaab threat have been multi-faceted, involving increased security measures, intelligence gathering, and the strengthening of local and regional partnerships. These efforts have not only weakened the group's grip on the region but have also provided a sense of hope and security to the people of Galmudug.

As the Al-Shabaab group continues to lose its foothold in Galmudug, it is hoped that this development will pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the state and its people.

However, the ongoing threat of terrorism in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region remains a concern, and it will be essential for the international community to continue supporting the efforts of the Galmudug administration and other regional governments in their fight against extremism and terrorism.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.