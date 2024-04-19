Somalia: Galmudug State Claims Victory in War Against Al-Shabaab

Dhusamareb — In a recent announcement, Galmudug's Minister of Information, Abshir Abdi Shikow, revealed that the Al-Shabaab group is now severely depleted within the state's territories.

The Minister attributed this development to the Galmudug administration's concerted efforts to liberate its regions from the control of Al-Shabaab militias, which have been a source of turmoil for the residents of Galmudug for over a decade.

For years, the Al-Shabaab group has been responsible for numerous violent attacks and acts of terror in Somalia and its neighboring countries. The group's presence in Galmudug has significantly impacted the region, causing widespread fear and instability among the local population.

The Galmudug administration's efforts to combat the Al-Shabaab threat have been multi-faceted, involving increased security measures, intelligence gathering, and the strengthening of local and regional partnerships. These efforts have not only weakened the group's grip on the region but have also provided a sense of hope and security to the people of Galmudug.

As the Al-Shabaab group continues to lose its foothold in Galmudug, it is hoped that this development will pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the state and its people.

However, the ongoing threat of terrorism in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region remains a concern, and it will be essential for the international community to continue supporting the efforts of the Galmudug administration and other regional governments in their fight against extremism and terrorism.