Zimbabwe: NRSL Secures Two-Year Partnership

Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) chairman Martin Kweza has hailed LM Auctions for coming on board to partner with the region in a two-year deal.

LM Auctions will sponsor the Player of the Month and the Player of the Year awards.

The player of the month is set to take US$200 while the player of the year will take home US$1000 while the first runner and second runners-up are set to receive US$600 and US$400 respectively.

LM Auctions are also set to sponsor a monthly round-up of the league. The organisation has sponsored the Chapungu women's side before.

Speaking after the signing of the deal yesterday in the capital, Kweza assured LM Auctions that the region will bring the best out of this deal.

"We are doing what we are good at, which is managing our football. Over the years we have been seeking to improve our league through professional conduct and step by step we are slowly getting there.

"This will go a long way to motivate our players to aim high and compete for these individual prizes while they will be also contributing positively to their clubs.

"We want to give LM Auctions the best deal. You will not regret it and you will get value for your money. We want to thank LM Auctions for this kind gesture.

LM Auctions director Luis Mazhara said his passion for football made him partner with NRSL but above everything, he was overwhelmed by the professionalism exhibited by the region.

"We have a two-year sponsorship deal that we have agreed with the Northern Region. The reason why I am doing this as a company and as an individual is because of my passion for football.

"So we just thought we need to assist these youngsters so that we can take them off the streets and inspire them to push themselves and produce their best.

"We said let's just come in and assist the Northern Region because I have seen some positive changes in the way they conduct their business over the years. I admired how they were operating over the last five years so I decided that let's just be part of it," he said.