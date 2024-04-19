Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Win Inaugural Children's Party Cup

Tadious Manyepo in MURAMBINDA

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Simba Bhora . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

(Simba Bhora win 5-4 on penalties)

Veteran goalkeeper Talbert Shumba was the hero after saving two penalties to help Simba Bhora to the inaugural President's Children's Party at Vahera Stadium here yesterday.

To manage time, the match was reduced to a 60-minute contest and over 10,000 spectators enjoyed every bit of it despite lacking the goals.

And it all boiled down to the penalty lottery where the Shamva team edged their opponents through the sudden death penalty, the allotted five shoot-outs having finished in a 4-all draw.

Simba found the target through Walter Musona, Gift Saunyama, Partson Jaure, Blessing Moyo, and young Isheanesu Mauchi who held his nerve to strike home the decisive penalty.

Perfect Chikwende had missed the Shamva team's second penalty.

On the other hand, Manica Diamonds found the target through Garikai Dematsika, Takunda Jeffrey, Farai Banda, and goalkeeper Geofrey Chitsumba before Bret Amidu's kick was saved by Shumba.

The big goalkeeper also stopped Lawrence Masibera's penalty.

The first-of-its-kind match was a symbolic fixture whereby Simba Bhora who hails from Mashonaland Central where the Independence celebrations were held last year was handing over the hosting torch to Manicaland-based Manica Diamonds with the national commemorations of Uhuru set to be staged at Murambinda B High School today.

The two teams set the stage for the bumper Independence Trophy final to feature Dynamos and Highlanders at the same venue at 3pm today.

Teams

Manica Diamonds: Geofrey Chitsumba, Lawrence Masibera, Farai Banda, Takunda Jeffrey, Kudzanai Dhemere (Garikai Dematsika 45min), Charles Teguru (Michael Tapera 31min), Tawanda Macheke(Gerald Bero 31min) (Enock Karembo 52min), Fortune Binzi, Thubelihle Jubane, Tawanda Chisi, Brett Amidu

Simba Bhora: Talbert Shumba, Isheanesu Mauchi, Albert Manenji, Mthokozisi Msebe, Blessing Moyo, Vassilli Kawe(Partson Jaure 60min), Gift Saunyama, Junior Makunike, Simbarashe Maramwidze(Billy Veremu 36min)(Walter Musona 60min), Wilson Mensah(Perfect Chikwende 36min), Harrison Masina (Tymon Machope 36min)