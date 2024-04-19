Zimbabwe: All Set for Inaugural Uhuru Foosball Championship

Foosball or simply slug has been one of the major entertaining games at various shopping centres across the country since the country got its Independence 44 years ago.

At some point, it was more popular than pool or snooker.

But along the way, foosball was overtaken by pool, which is now one of the most popular sports in the country.

However, there have been serious attempts to reignite foosball which is also known as table soccer, following the formation of the Zimbabwe Table Soccer Association in 2019.

Foosball is now a professional sport and on Saturday a national championship will be held at Pamarabha in Harare's Central Business District.

Dubbed the Independence Table Soccer Championship, the tournament will feature the country's top 10 ranked players including the number one ranked Douglas "Macheso" Matambanashe.

The tournament will be bankrolled by Scott Sakupwanya's Better Brands company.

Zimbabwe Table Soccer Association president Coxwell Chigwanha is expecting an unpredictable tournament.

"All the best players in Zimbabwe will be available for this tournament, so expect fireworks," says Chigwanha.

Some of the country's top players include Richard Choto, Luka Ngwarati, Noel Justin, and Sonny Sivare.

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa is also ranked amongst the top players in the country but will not feature on Saturday.

"We are also using this tournament to kick start our 2024 national league and to also prepare for the upcoming international matches."

The Zimbabwe national table soccer team is set to play in South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia at dates yet to be confirmed.

Zimbabwe's number one player Matambanashe is relishing the opportunity to prove why he is rated the country's best.

"Foosball or slug is a historical game which has always been played even before Independence so it is nice to have a tournament during a time Zimbabwe is celebrating its Independence," Matambanashe, who hails from Mabvuku, told Zimpapers Sport.

"We now have a proper professional set up, thanks to the formation of an association. Because of that, the sport is reawakening and we also now have several good players playing professional foosball.

"But I have prepared well and I am ready. I can't we can't wait to defend my title," said Matambanashe.