Kenya: Kassanavoid Back to Have Fun At Kip Keino Classic Ahead of Paris Olympics

17 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — World silver medalist for the women's hammer throw Janee Kassanavoid says her main target at Saturday's Kip Keino Classic is to have fun ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The American, who will be featuring in her first competition this year, said she will be simply 'knocking off the rust' as she eyes a podium finish at the quadrennial games in July-August.

"My aim is to just have fun and try to knock off the rust because I haven't competed since August last year. This will be like my season-opener and if I am able to open with something big, then that would be fun," Kassanavoid said.

The 29-year-old, who also boasts a bronze medal from the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, says she is in great shape because she has been keeping fit even when out of competition.

"I have been keeping fit and staying in shape. I feel like I am start to become strong again and with Paris (Olympic Games), coming up, this is definitely a big season for me. I think it is going to be a great meet this weekend," she said.

The American will come up against four-time world champion Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland who she beat to first place at last year's edition of the World Continental Tour Gold event.

Also on the startlist is Belgium's Vanessa Sterkendries, Romania's Bianca Florentina Ghelber, fellow American Janeh Stewart, the 2016 World Under 20 champion Beatrice Nedberge Llano of Norway as well as Canadian Kaila Butler.

