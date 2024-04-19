Angola: Head of State Signs FAA and PN Adjustment Decrees

19 April 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), João Lourenço, signed several decrees promoting, dismissing, appointing, waiving from active military service to retirement and transitioning to a situation of temporary inactivity, general officers, National Police (PN) commissioners and admirals.

According to the Presidency of the Republic's Facebook page, the documents were drawn up based on the Constitution of the Republic, specific laws, after consulting the National Security Council.

From the reshuffle it is highlighted the appointment of Commissioner Caetano Manuel da Conceição Quiar to the position of Secretary for Interior Affairs and National Police of the Military Office of the President of the Republic.

The complete list of diplomas, signed by the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, will be published in Saturday's edition of Jornal de Angola public newspaper.

