Angola Prioritizes Modernization of Logistics and Transport Network

Luanda — The Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations, Francisco José da Cruz, stated last Thursdy, at the Organization's headquarters in New York, that the modernization of the transport and logistics network is one of the Angolan Government's main priorities to capitalize Angola's geographic position.

Within the framework of priorities, he highlighted the New Luanda International Airport, opened in November 2023, which, according to Francisco José da Cruz, should place the country as a regional aviation center and a powerful engine for the country's economy, increasing its attractiveness and potential for commercial and tourist purposes.

The diplomat was speaking at the informal Dialogue on Building Global Resilience and Promoting Sustainable Development through Infrastructure Connectivity, within the scope of Sustainability Week, which runs until today, Friday.

He reported that the government is also improving connections with neighboring landlocked countries, such as Zambia and the southern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the Lobito Corridor, a 1,344-kilometer railway that will connect the three (3) countries to world through the Angolan port of Lobito.

He said that upon completion, the Lobito Corridor will become an important rail transport link in Sub-Saharan Africa and will improve the productivity and competitiveness of companies, promoting economic development and increasing foreign direct investment in the region.

He added that the Lobito Corridor is yet another example of how the Government of Angola is playing an active role in implementing the AU Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) to build a solid and reliable, which will improve intra- and inter-African exports, as well as transform the country into one of Southern Africa's centers of trade and development.

During his speech, Francisco José da Cruz emphasized that the Government has been implementing an ambitious infrastructure plan within the scope of the National Development Plan 2023-2027, which includes regulatory reforms, incentives for investors and innovative public-private partnerships.

This program, he maintained, aims to accelerate economic growth, improve transport, increase energy security, attract international investment and improve the livelihoods of the Angolan people, thus contributing to the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, mainly the SDG 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization as well as stimulate innovation.