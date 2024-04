Nairobi — President William Ruto has described the appointment of the late Chief of Defense Forces General Francis Ogolla as the best decision he ever made.

Speaking during a visit to Ogolla's Nairobi family home Friday, the head of state described him a friend and ally who was smart in all that he did.

He stated that Ogolla's humility made a huge difference, especially in his dealings with other sectors.

He stated that many terrorist attacks were prevented due to Ogolla's wisdom.