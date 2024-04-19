Kenya: Captain Hillary Litali, KDF Soldier in Elgeyo Marakwet Chopper Crash Mourned By Family

Nakuru — Captain Hillary Litali, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Officer who died among nine others in a chopper crash in Elgeyo Marakwet has left a gaping gap in his his family as he was described as the main bread winner.

His Parents, Dickson and Evelyne Liltali said that their son who died together with Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogolla ensured that their need were well catered for.

They described their first born son as an obedient, loving, prayerful and God-fearing man who was loved by all.

The mother said Captain Litali was a star that shone wherever he went.

She narrated how Litali picked them from their Nakuru home last month to go plant crops on their farm in Western Kenya and the beautiful plans he had for his wife and child.

"My son who was leaving for a three-month training abroad told me that he would want his house roofed by end of May this year," she said.

Evelyne said Litali wanted to bring his wife and chikd to the home in September when he returned for his educational tour.

Litali's father, Dickson said his had just resumed duty at the CDF's office last month after a long break.

He left the CDF's office when his former immediate boss, former CDF, General Robert Kibichi retired to go for another training

"Litali had just finished his training to pave way for his promotion to a Major when he resumed duty at the CDF's office," said the distraught man.

Burial arrangements are currently underway at his parent's home in Tanners area of Shabab, Nakuru Town West