Kenya: Govt to Honor CDF Ogolla's Burial Wish, Duale Says

Nairobi — The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on Thursday, will be laid to rest on Sunday, in accordance with his wish to be buried within 72 hours.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced on Friday that General Ogolla, along with nine other officers, will be interred following established military protocols.

CS Duale indicated that the Military Honours ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata from 1 pm.

"The honours will include a church service, military parade and a 19-gun salute," he said, disclosing that a post-mortem examination on Ogolla's body was conducted on Friday at 11 am at the Mashujaa Funeral Home at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital.

President William Ruto, alongside Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, is set to attend the ceremony.

The event will also be graced by senior government officials, parliamentary leaders, judiciary representatives, political figures, security sector commanders, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The following day, on Sunday April 21, 2024, General Ogolla's remains will be airlifted to Ng'iya village, Alego Usonga Sub-county, Siaya County, for burial on the same day.

This will be preceded by a church service at his local church in Nduru.

Additionally, a memorial service will be held on Friday April 26, 2024, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang'ata, in line with the wishes of the family.

