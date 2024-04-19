Zimbabwe: Veteran Criminal Learns Crime Does Not Pay

A 72-year-old who has been committing crimes for the past 40 years told the High Court, Harare, yesterday that he had learnt crime did not pay.

William Henry Laurent told Mr Justice Samatta that he had realised it was time for him to retire, not only from his "work" but also to "my final resting place".

"All I want to do now," said Laurent in mitigation, "is to write a book about crime in which I hope to teach young children that crime does not pay".

His 50 convictions date back to 1936. Yesterday he was convicted on two counts of fraud involving $1 237,82 and sentenced to six months' jail.

Mr Knox Munjoma appeared for the State.

