Zimbabwe: Zetdc, Skypower Sign Landmark Deal

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) yesterday signed a power purchase agreement with Skypower Global at the World Future Energy Summit held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, a significant milestone in the development of Green Giant project, set to deliver 500MW.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior Government officials including the Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the UAE Lovemore Mazemo, acting ZETDC managing director Engineer Abel Gurupira, and Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority chairman Mr Mazambani Edington Tapera.

Minister Moyo said the agreement was a testament to the country's commitment to creating an enabling environment that attracts further investments in renewable energy technologies.

"This collaboration is a beacon of our dedication to enhancing energy security, achieving self-sufficiency, and transitioning towards a green economy. The genesis of this transformative partnership began at COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh, where we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Skypower for the development of 500MW of solar power.

"Today, we are not just advancing this agreement, but also cementing our shared commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future," he said.

The president and chief executive officer of SkyPower Mr Kerry Adler highlighted the project's importance: "We are proud to kick off the initial phases of the Green Giant project at this prestigious summit. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to promoting sustainable energy development globally."

"Upon completion, this project will stand as a testament to Zimbabwe's commitment to renewable energy and economic growth."

Eng Gurupira said: "This is a momentous day for Zimbabwe, demonstrating our commitment to transforming our energy sector and ensuring reliable power for our people".

"The project is testament to President Mnangagwa's commitment to enhance energy sustainability through renewable energy by collaborating with world-class companies like SkyPower," he said.

It is expected to boost Zimbabwe's economy significantly by creating thousands of jobs and fostering infrastructure development.

It is also aligned with global efforts towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and enhancing the quality of life for millions of Zimbabweans.

SkyPower Global is at the forefront of utility-scale solar energy project development and project ownership around the world, boasting over 20 years of operational history.

It has developed an extensive pipeline of projects exceeding 10GW, which are at diverse stages of development, construction, and operation.