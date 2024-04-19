Zimbabwe: Musicians Urged to Know Copyright Laws

A panel of musicians, industry experts and intellectual property professionals met in the capital recently to discuss protection of music copyright.

After Jah Signal's "Sweetie," song was pulled down from YouTube over copyright infringment, various musicians sought counsel and knowledge as to how their music can be protected.

Pastor Haisa, a musician famed for yesteryear hits such as "Burukai Mwari" and "Ndinobvuma" among others in an interview, emphasised the need for artistes to bridge the knowledge gap.

"There is a gap that needs to be filled, our musicians have no in-depth knowledge of how the music industry works.

"A producer has no rights or claims over the musician's songs. He is not the author," he stressed.

Focusing on the gap between Zimbabwe's music industry and that of South Africa, Pastor Haisa emphasised the need for local companies to learn from their neighbours.

In South Africa some companies deal with recording songs only, while others do the marketing side. The two are separate.

"We need to know the difference between a recording company and a marketing company. It is such ignorance that has seen us fall us short as musicians.

"Record labels in Zimbabwe have taken advantage of our ignorance," he added.

Haisa bemoaned the lack of knowledge among musicians despite the vast talent in in the country.

"Our country has talented musicians . . . it's a shame we are not educated enough to understand how the industry works. We lack knowledge and exposure."

Haisa believes recording companies in the country have been acting as double agents and benefiting from ignorant artistes."

"Our rights have long been abused by recording companies and I kindly plead with the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) to conduct more workshops and engage artistes on how best they can protect their work."

Haisa who once contested a clause with a recording company and won the case said there is a need for musicians to look into contracts and understand them.

This was prompted after he met one of his friends at a recording company who failed to receive any royalties with the company claiming someone had been collecting on his behalf.

Having been silent in the music circles for a while, the musician revealed he is currently working on a new album in which he collaborated with a South African artiste on one of his tracks.

Haisa has promised an exciting offering that marks his come back from the long break.