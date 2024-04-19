Zimbabwe: World Showers Zim With Congratulatory Messages

Zimbabwe was yesterday showered with congratulatory messages from all over the world as the country celebrated its 44th Independence Day anniversary.

Various countries, as well as world, continental and regional bodies conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to Zimbabwe.

In its congratulatory message, the United Nations said: "The entire @UNZimbabwe family wishes the Government & People of Zimbabwe Happy 44th Independence Day.

"@UNZimbabwe Development System remains committed to support the Government of Zimbabwe to achieve its #Vision2030 to become upper middle income society."

SADC conveyed its celebratory message and wished Zimbabwe the best.

"#SADC family joins the Government & people of Zimbabwe, a happy & memorable 44th Independence Anniversary celebration.

"Zimbabwe gained its independence from British colonial rule on 18 April 1980.

"Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe!" said the regional bloc.

China, an unshakable all-weather friend of Zimbabwe, said it was committed to further consolidate relations between Harare and Beijing.

"On the occasion of the 44th Independence Day of #Zimbabwe & the 44th anniversary of diplomatic relations, President Xi Jinping sent warm congratulations to President E.D. Mnangagwa and reaffirmed to consolidate our comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation," said China.

China's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding who was in attendance at the main celebrations in Murambinda, took time to pay homage to the country's gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

"What a joy to join in the celebration of the 44th Independence Day (celebrations) at Murambinda! My tribute to all who have fought for the hard-won victory against colonialism, and who have safeguarded the unity and development of Zimbabwe.

"Happy Independence Day, Zimbabwean brothers and sisters!" he said.

In his message of commemoration, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the country stood in solidarity with Zimbabwe.

"We are honoured to present to Your Excellency our best heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the independence of the friendly country of the Republic of Zimbabwe, hoping that this occasion carries with it happiness, good health and continuous success in leading your country and people towards achieving your goals and ambitions," he said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri echoed the same sentiments.

"I want to present my congratulations to our sisters, brothers and comrades in the Republic of Zimbabwe for their 44th anniversary of independence," he said.

The European Union conveyed its message through its envoy to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst von Kirchmann who said the bloc was committed to "strengthen ties, promote shared values, and foster mutual prosperity" with the country.

"On behalf of the European Union, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Zimbabwe on your Independence Day! May this day mark not only a celebration of sovereignty but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to strengthen ties, promote shared values, and foster mutual prosperity.

"Wishing Zimbabwe continued success, peace, and development. Happy Independence Day!" he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowles, who was also in attendance at the main celebrations in Murambinda, said: "Makorokoto! Amhlophe! Good to be in Murambinda today to celebrate Zimbabwe's independence.

"Happy 44th Independence Day!"

The United States, which has imposed punitive sanctions on Zimbabwe since 2001, also conveyed its congratulatory message saying it was committed to furthering Harare and Washington's "friendship".

"The United States congratulates the people of #Zimbabwe on the 44th anniversary of your independence.

"As our friendship endures, we remain committed to partnering with you toward a more just, equitable & healthy society. Happy Independence Day, Zimbabwe!" said the US.