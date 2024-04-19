Zimbabwe: Chitepo School of Ideology Important in Safeguarding Gains of Liberation Struggle

The liberation war was fought and Independence won in 1980 but some subversive elements continue to undermine the gains of the struggle.

It is unfortunate that some among our people have not appreciated the work that was done by freedom fighters to liberate this nation against the colonial regime.

These people tend to work with those promoting regime change agenda.

The period 1999 to 2024 has important lessons to be learnt and reflected upon.

The gains of the liberation struggle were nearly revoked on countless times.

Celebrating independence without a solid ideological foundation is tantamount to chasing the wind.

President Mnangagwa saw it crucial for the nation to safeguard Independence and recover the lost ideological campus and foster unity among the people of Zimbabwe.

This saw the introduction of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

This is an important milestone after an important National Youth Service had died a pathetic death in the old dispensation.

The revival of the National Youth Service, will go a long way in enhancing its acceptability and remove yester year memories.

The President introduced the Chitepo School of Ideology, not as an abstract concept but as an important milestone in safeguarding the gains of the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe is moving towards institutionalisation of the liberation struggle and implementation of liberation promises at institutional and policy level.

This is an important national discourse and must be fully supported by every forward looking person in Zimbabwe.

The two, ideology and people oriented governance are the anchors of the liberation struggle.

It was the goal of the liberation struggle to see a just society hence the President's proclamation that his Government will not leave any place or people behind.

This is the 'Gutsaruzhinji' ideology which was being advanced by nationalists.

But that can only be attainable in an ideological context.

The issue of defending and loving own country is the key agenda of the liberation struggle.

Those were the aspirations of the departed brothers and sisters.

We should encourage each other especially future leaders; prospective members of Parliament, Senate, Diplomatic Mission, to enrol at the Chitepo School of Ideology.

This will ensure leaders continue to make sound and people driven policies that enhance national development.

The Chitepo School of Ideology should also encompass those occupying the key positions of influence.

These must be ideologically straight towards the vision set out by President Mnangagwa of servant leadership.

Enrolling at such key institutions will also see those in public office improving on service delivery. The country will not have to deal with cases of corruption by public officers.

The importance of ideology is that it eliminates unsound decisions.

This is the time for Zimbabweans to unite and work hard to develop their nation as the country moves to fulfil the gains of the liberation struggle.

The Vision 2030 is in line with the Gutsaruzhinji ideology, leaving no one and no place behind towards attaining a towards middle income economy by year 2030.

This can only be achieved if there is unity.