Zimbabwe: Another Packed Entertainment Weekend

It's another packed weekend and already promoters and artistes have released posters and flyers for various events lined up.

It is a mixed bag this weekend - from sungura, Zimdancehall and hip-hop, up to modelling -- there is everything for everyone.

Below are some of the major events taking place across the length and breadth of the country:

Unplugged Food Festival celebrates 10 years

The Unplugged Food Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with a high profile performance at First Capital Sports Club in Harare tomorrow.

The line-up includes Zimdancehall singer Enzo Ishall, hip-hop sensations Takura and King 98, and jazz star Vera.

They will be supported by South African artiste Marumba Pitch and various disc jockeys who have been influential in shaping the festival over the years.

These include DJ Naida, Takudzwa TK, Beatz Machumo, and DJ Tinotenda "Rimo" Marimo, among others.

Bling4 takes EP 'Ghetto Yut' to Jongwe Corner

Hip-hop artiste Bling4, real name Farai Gadzani, is expected to launch his extended play (EP), titled "Ghetto Yut", at Jongwe Corner in Harare tomorrow.

According to the artiste, the launch will see star-studded performances by Bagga, Enzo Ishall, Voltz JT, Master H and Silent Killer.

Doors will open at 5 pm.

The "Nhamo Dzangu" hitmaker is expected to sample the songs from the extended play.

Jazzing it up with Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana

All is set tonight for the jazz concert at Alliance Franchise in Harare, where songstress Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana is expected to showcase her talent.

Katomeni-Mbofana, who is the headline act, is also preparing for the upcoming "Century of Jazz Festival" that is scheduled for April 30.

The festival will feature Mono Mkundu, Victor Kunonga, Rute Mbangwa, Josh Meck and Nicholar.

Andy Muridzo goes to lsland of Joy

Afro-fusion contemporary musician Andy Muridzo will dazzle revellers with his trademark mbira theatrics and unmatched vocals at Island of Joy in Waterfalls tomorrow.

The event, which is an official launch celebration as the joint is now under new management, will see Muridzo being backed by songstress Marcy.

He will also share the stage with Jabavu Drive as they bring the jazz feel to the event which is a family fun day.

Muridzo, who is just coming from his Australian tour, will first perform at The Yard Ex Bar Rouge, Longchen Plaza, Belvedere tonight as he prepares for the family show.

Club Ladore hosts Saintfloew and team

Energetic musician Saintfloew is expected to thrill the mining town of Shamva at Club Ladore tonight.

Backed by Merciless Zimbabwe, Nisha TS, Kayc Pricosh, and Lee Fire, the team is expected to serenade revellers with their tunes, igniting the small town with fun and music.

Posting on his social media page to confirm that they will be in Shamva, Saintfloew, the "Bipolar" hitmaker management said, "Shamva, we received your call. Let us link up this Friday at Club Lodore."

All set for Miss Mutoko, Miss Eastern Royals

All is set for the Miss Mutoko 2024 beauty pageant tonight as aspiring models are vying for the coveted title.

The pageant will see performances by Freeman HKD and DJ's on rotation.

The event is held at the Dhana Family Leisure Point and will see about 12 modela taking part.

Mutare has also announced that it is hosting Miss Eastern Royals.

Confirmed reports say that it is the grand finale for catwalk queens as they glide through the red carpet at Skyview Conference Centre in Mutare tomorrow.

Jah Prayzah goes to Beitbridge

Seasoned musician Jah Prayzah is expected to perform at Pagomba Café in Beitbridge tonight.

He recently wowed the crowd at Alex Sports Club at the famous "Doek and Slay" event. He is set to reignite that flame this weekend in the border town.

Mbeu 'Home- coming concert' at Pakare Paye

After touring Australia, Norton-based star Mbeu returns home to Pakare Paye Arts Centre where he is set to perform at a concert dubbed "Mbeu back from Australia Tour."

The musician will share the stage with Kurai Mukanya Makore as Bishop Mockery and Mighty Kili play hosts.