Zimbabwe: Creating Enabling Communities for People With Intellectual Disabilities

There are institutions in our communities that are making a difference. One of these institutions is L'Arche Zimbabwe which is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. L'Arche is a community for people with and without intellectual disabilities.

The director, Time Baluwa, explained on the community aspect saying:

"We call ourselves a community because we share life together in mutual relationships and we create an ecosystem around us which brings out the gifts of persons with intellectual disabilities".

L'Arche Zimbabwe which is a social welfare organisation has two homes which welcome 22 people and also has a local therapy centre.

Gibson Nyika, the programmes manager at the therapy centre, said his organisation provides occupational and physiotherapy services to the resident core members, the people with intellectual disabilities who live there, and also to those around Waterfalls.

Children and adults who receive services have conditions such as cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities and hydrocephalus.

One of its growing initiatives is the outreach programme which reaches out to 316 people with intellectual disabilities in high density areas. Currently the institution is working in Glen Norah, Dzivarasekwa, Mbare and Mabelreign.

Chipo Musoro, who is an occupational therapist, said:

"We focus more on children in our outreach programme because when sensory integration is introduced early, it helps children to learn to process sensory information more effectively, which can lead to improved behaviour, communication and social integration.

"The outreach programme is an important intervention as it invites the wider and the local community to journey with those with intellectual disabilities.

"In families, every member is invited to contribute to the accompaniment and growth of those with challenges.

Mr Talent Makumbe, who is one of the therapists, highlighted that "caregivers are given necessary skills to assist their children, brothers and sisters with developmental challenges.

"These skills support the integral development of the person from the sensory integration to the muscle tone normalising exercises," said Mr Makumbe.

The institution is grateful to the support it receives from local and international stakeholders which include caregivers, churches, AFD and the BMZ projects.

It also recognises in a big way the support from the University of Zimbabwe which attaches occupational therapy students throughout the year.

Talent Runatsa, one of the occupational therapists, highlighted that the pupils get experience as well as contribute immensely to the implementation of the outreach programme.

The desire of the L'Arche Community is to improve the quality of life for persons with intellectual disabilities who are in most cases left out.

The challenges they faced which include the lack of therapeutic resources to give to some beneficiaries who require specialised equipment and sometimes, lack of support from key family members.

L'Arche Zimbabwe encourages communities to create enabling environments for persons with intellectual disabilities to contribute meaningfully to the society.