Zimbabwe: Govt Fully Behind Sport, Recreation Club System

The government has committed to increase support to the Sport and Recreation Club system which is now in full throttle across the country following its launch a few years ago.

Officiating at the 44th anniversary of Independence at Uhera Stadium, Murambinda B High School here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Government will be increasing support to sport and recreation across all ages nationwide.

The Sport and Recreation Club system is meant to tap raw talent from all communities, including the marginalised areas across the country.

It was introduced recently to enhance participation across all age groups and ultimately improve sport performance at national and international levels.

It is already bearing fruit and the President has hailed the athletes for their commitment.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, Independence opened an array of opportunities for our young people to showcase their talent in sport, recreation, arts and culture.

"It is, therefore, commendable that Zimbabweans are participating with distinction, in various regional, continental and international events which essentially enhances our national brand," said President Mnangagwa..

"Through the implementation of the Community Sport and Recreation Club system, we are increasing support to sport and recreation across all ages."

He said everyone should participate in sport and it was prudent for communities to ensure that youths shun societal malpractices including drug and substance abuse.

"I urge communities and institutions to play their part in the fight against drug and substance abuse. We all must protect our freedom, Independence and sovereignty by deliberately protecting the young people of our great country."

The Government's commitment has been exemplified by the construction of the top-of-the-range 20 000-seater Uhera Stadium at this modest secondary school.

Uhera Stadium's construction follows the establishment of yet another rural-based sports facility, Mupfure Stadium, at Mt Darwin High School that hosted last year's edition of the Independence celebrations.

Just like Uhera yesterday, Mupfure Stadium also hosted the country's biggest two teams, Dynamos and Highlanders, who squared off in the Independence Cup final.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With President Mnangagwa reiterating the Government's commitment to ensure the fruition of grassroots sport, youths in Murambinda are eager to start participating and see their dream of becoming professionals see the light of day.

Fifteen-year-old Marvelous Mawonde, who travelled from Nerutanga to watch his team, Highlanders, play against Dynamos said he wished to make it big in football.

"We are generally happy to have seen our area growing in terms of football. We have so many players doing well in lower division leagues who hail from here," he said.

"With the coming in of these sports and recreation club systems, we are confident that we will continue doing well and even better than what we are doing now."

Theresa Mumanyi (18), who is dreaming of carving a niche in netball, said the new trajectory would take care of her sport outside the school system.

"Netball is often neglected especially beyond the school system," she said.

"We are happy to hear that the new system will be taking care of that. I am working hard and I would like to become a professional netball player."