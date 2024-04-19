Zimbabwe: Saz Calls for Quality, Professionalism

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) has called for professionalism among local businesses so they can operate sustainably and compete at the international level.

Speaking at an International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification event for leading security company, Day Night Security Services in Harare recently, SAZ deputy director-general Mr Cosmas Mukoyi said local companies needed to operate in compliance with international standards.

"Local companies must professionalise and meet the required benchmarks for a professional entity that satisfies customers and operates sustainably with competence levels fit for global standards," he said.

"For a long time, we have seen companies operating haphazardly with no systems, but I want to assure you that SAZ is there to help you professionalise and I congratulate Day Night Security Services for taking the right step by acquiring this ISO 9001 of 2015 certification."

SAZ is the national standards body of Zimbabwe formed in 1957 and incorporated in 1960. It is a non-profit organisation dedicated to delivering high-quality standards-based services to enhance the competitiveness of products and services of its esteemed clients and protect communities.

Day Night Security Services managing director Dr Gospel Mudonhi said they were humbled by the ISO certification from SAZ and pledged to continue upholding the right values and professionalism in their work.

"I am proud that we have consistently espoused the highest levels of professionalism over the years, sometimes going out of our way to ensure that we don't leave anything to chance where quality service and professional service delivery is concerned," he said.

"The primary goal was to deliver the best service possible and hoping that along the way we will win the hearts and trust of the valued clients across Zimbabwe and beyond.

"Not in our wildest of dreams did we ever think a day would come where the company would receive excellence accolades and honours like the ISO 9001 of 2015 certification that we are getting today courtesy of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe."

Dr Mudonhi, who was joined by his board chairman Ignatius Mabasa and management team in receiving the ISO certification, thanked stakeholders for their support.

"These honours are indeed cherry on top for us and we thank God, our stakeholders, our team at Day Night Security Services and indeed our clients and stakeholders for helping us achieve this feat," he said.

"Our hope is that this milestone also inspires our peers and fellow Zimbabwean businesses to espouse excellence so that we help grow the economy and build credible brands that can compete at a global level."

Dr Mudonhi chronicled the arduous journey the company had to endure to achieve ISO certification.

"It is one thing starting a business and another enduring the highs and lows of the journey until you achieve the desired corporate goal," he said. "I strongly believe that we have become a market leader in our sector and we will continue raising the bar until the entire industry awakens to our class and tact.

"Our quality policy statement remains an integral compass to our corporate aspirations in the security services sector and we are determined to be the national criterion in offering absolute serenity whilst one is away from their valuables through implementation of the recently attained ISO 9001 of 2015 certification."

Day Night Security Services Business Development Manager Nicola Choga said they were committed to excellence, having put in place the right systems towards achieving their goals.

"In pursuit of excellence, we are devoted to human resource development, continual improvement of the Quality Management System, satisfying requirements of relevant interested parties, keeping pace with the dynamic environment, formulating and reviewing objectives, conversing our quality policy to relevant interested parties, ensuring understanding and application of this policy in the organisation and reviewing the policy for continuing suitability," she said.

"Yes, we have seen results coming, but we won't sit on our laurels. Every little success and every little achievement have consistently served as a reminder of the amazing opportunities that await us should we stay focused and committed to excellence and productivity."

Through its customer service charter, SAZ said it was committed to following best practices, using appropriate technology, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethics at all times.

The association actively seeks to promote stakeholder relations by regularly monitoring and evaluating customer feedback.