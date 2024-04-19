Zimbabwe: Zitf Preparations Intensify

Kenyan President Dr William Ruto will officially open the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to be held in Bulawayo next week, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu has confirmed.

ZITF runs from April 23 to 27, with President Ruto expected to officially open the premier trade fair on Friday April 26. As the dates for the fair approach, preparations are equally intensifying, with significant enhancements being finalised on the critical infrastructure.

The upcoming ZITF will be led by the private sector and revolves around the theme, "Innovation: The catalyst for industrialisation and trade."

Already, 576 exhibitors have signed up, with 65 participating for the first time, and occupying over 97 percent of the available exhibition space.

Minister Ndlovu said the fair will feature international participants from 27 countries, including the United States, China, Germany, Belarus, Russia and the United Kingdom.

In addition to the trade fair, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will host the opening of the ZITF Welcome Cocktail and the ZITF International Business Conference on April 24. The event series will also include the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, the ZITF Diplomats Forum, and the Connect Africa Symposium, bringing a vibrant array of activities to Bulawayo.

The Diplomats Forum will explore economic partnerships through entrepreneurship and the Connect Africa Symposium, to be opened by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, will focus on sustainable entrepreneurial strategies across Africa.

The ZITF schedule concludes with the ZNCC Business Lunch on April 26, followed by public exhibition days on April 26 and 27.