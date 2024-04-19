Zimbabwe: Injury Worry for Top Bmx Rider

Hana Taylor, Bulawayo's top rider, is worried that she may not be at her best when the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) 2024 BMX Championships take place at Busters tomorrow and on Sunday.

She is among the best and because of her performances in the last two years, she has garnered enough points to stand a chance of excelling and participating in this year's Olympic Games to be hosted by Paris in France.

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday afternoon, Taylor said she was not in the best of shape as she had sat it out for weeks with an injury.

"I've been out on injury for a couple weeks, only got on my bike yesterday (Wednesday), but points wise, I'm still set up to get the Olympic spot," said Taylor yesterday.

The spokesperson for the organisers, Kudakwashe Mswaka, said it is all systems go. She said Zimbabwe was ready to host the championships whose results have a bearing on rankings and gives locals a chance to make the grade for the Olympics.

Bulawayo is hosting the games after successfully staging last year's competition at the same venue. They received rave reviews from participants from other countries and the continental body and were commended for a good course on which the competition is held.

Mswaka disclosed that the country will be hosting Algeria, Morocco, and South Africa in what is expected to be quality competition as riders from the four participating nations vie for the Olympics, every athlete's dream competition level.

"Zimbabwe will be hosting three countries, South Africa Morocco and Algeria. This comes on the back of Zimbabwe successfully hosting the 2022 and 2023 BMX African Championships," said Mswaka.

She disclosed that those participating in the Elite category will earn points towards the Olympic Games.

"This year, participation in the Elites category will earn points for the participating countries' riders towards qualification to the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, France," said Mswaka.

Zimbabwe has several Olympic hopefuls participating.

Zimbabwe hopefuls:

Women Elite: Hana Taylor, Helen Mitchell, Ashleigh Gore, Kudakwashe Mswaka, Ruvimbo Mtasa.

Men's Elites: Joe Ruwoko, Simon Martin, Gaylord Kanduku, Malone Kanduku