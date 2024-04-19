Uganda: All Set As Vumbula Uganda Festival Returns to Jinja

Following a successful event last year that attracted thousands, Vumbula Uganda Festival is returning to Jinja from May 31 until June 3, 2024 at Nile Nest Resort.

Held every year, the vibrant three-day festival culminates in a premium celebration of the very best of Ugandan art, music, culture and cuisine.

Kicking off for a huge opening day on Friday, May 31, the event will feature a spectacular lineup of artists, cultural performances, tourism activities, art and craft exhibitions, live band performances among other activities.

According to the organizers, Vumbula Events Uganda , over 200 acts will headline the forthcoming festival, offering revelers a remarkable experience under the blue skies of Jinja.

"We are excited to be hosting yet another remarkable edition of Vumbula Festival in Jinja over Uganda Martyrs weekend as we celebrate our culture, food, music and dance. We encourage tourism enthusiasts to come through as we mark this wonderful celebration," said Vumbula Uganda chief executive, Peter Sebulime.

"We are partnering with several security agencies to ensure sufficient security is in place during the event. Therefore, our attendees should expect a very secure and a fairytale experience unlike any that has been seen before." he added.

Greening the Nile

Themed, "Investing in the Green Legacy of the Nile", the festival will also feature a planting session of 300 trees as part of the efforts to preserve the world's longest river, the Nile River.

With non-stop entertainment throughout the three days, Vumbula festival will be the perfect place for festival-goers to celebrate the unique cultural diversity of Uganda.

Ticket prices

Tickets are going for Shs100,000 while discounted ones can be secured at only Shs40,000 via FlexiPay (dial *291# and follow prompts).

For booking/reservations, contact the organisers via; 0700743505 or +256 765 945 742.

The Vumbula Uganda Festival is powered by; NBS Television, FlexiPay, Nile Special, Ministry of Tourism, Airtel Uganda, Stanbic Bank, Kakira Rum, Pepsi and Nexus events.