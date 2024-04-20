Africa: Communique of the 1209th Meeting of the PSC Held On 18 April 2024, On Briefing On the Situation in Sudan

document

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1209th meeting, held on 18 April 2024, on Briefing on the Situation in Sudan.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in Sudan, in particular, Communique [PSC/MIN/COMM.1185 (2023)]adopted at its meeting held at ministerial level on 15 November 2023; [PSC/AHG/COMM.1156 (2023)] adopted at its 1156th meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 27 May 2023 and Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1149 (2023)] adopted at its 1149th meeting held on 16 April 2023; as well as Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.1154 (2023)] adopted at its 1154th meeting held on 16 May 2023;

Reaffirming the continued commitment of the AU to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity and independence of the Republic of Sudan;

Reiterating the AU's solidarity with the people of Sudan in their legitimate aspiration for the restoration of constitutional order through a civilian-led government;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the AU and Stand-In Chairperson of the PSC for April 2024; the Introductory Statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; the briefing by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns; as well as the statements by the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Sudan, H.E. Ambassador Ramtane Lamamra; and by the representative of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD); and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Strongly condemns the ongoing war in Sudan and its adverse impact on the Sudanese people and the Region; and its attendant violations of human rights, International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian law;

2. Demands that the warring parties immediately stop the fighting and prioritize the interests of Sudan and its people;

3. Underscores that there is no military solution to the current crisis and that only an all-inclusive, Sudanese-owned and -led dialogue will lead to a sustainable solution; in this regard, urges the parties to conflict to fully participate in an expanded, more inclusive Jeddah peace process, with the participation of the AU, IGAD and neighbouring countries;

4. Further underscores the importance of ensuring the protection of the Sudanese state, its institutions and its people;

5. Reaffirms the continued importance and relevance of the AU Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of Sudan, adopted at the 1156th meeting of the PSC, held on 27 May 2023, at the level of Heads of State and Government, as an overall umbrella for peace efforts in Sudan, which is based on 6 pillars, namely, the establishment of a coordination mechanism, immediate cessation of hostilities, humanitarian response, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, the role of neighbouring states, and the resumption of an inclusive, fully representative political process;

6. Welcomes the establishment of the High-Level Panel on Sudan; commends the Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat and High-Level Panel for the steps taken thus far in mobilizing support for the AU strategy towards an all-Sudanese inclusive political dialogue that will provide the opportunity to end the current conflict and put in place a consensual civilian transitional government that will holistically address the fundamental root causes of the conflict in Sudan;

7. Denounces the atrocities, including indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the reported incidents of sexual and gender-based violence against women, girls and children in the conflict in Sudan; therefore, strongly warns the perpetrators that they will be held to account for their actions;

8. Requests, to this end, the AU Commission to present options for the investigation of the atrocities and accountability and report these to Council in due course;

9. Expresses grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, which has brought the country to the brink of famine and, in this respect, commends the efforts of the neighboring countries and the rest of the international community, for their continued provision of humanitarian support to Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers, among others; and appeals to all partners and Member States in a position to do so, to provide humanitarian support to the people of Sudan and to neighbouring states that are hosting large numbers of Sudanese refugees and calls on donors to fulfill their pledges made during the High-level Pledging Event to Support the Humanitarian Response in Sudan and the Region held in Geneva, Switzerland on 19 June 2023, and the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its Neighbours convened in Paris, France, on 15 April 2024;

10. Also renews its appeals to the warring parties to implement in full the agreements reached in the Jeddah Declaration of 11 May 2023 relating to humanitarian access and protection of civilians, in order to stave off a looming famine and provide relief to the needy population;

11. Condemns all forms of external interference in the internal affairs of Sudan and, in this context, appeals to all actors currently providing military support to the belligerents to refrain from further fueling the conflict and to, instead, play a more positive and constructive role in support of peace;

12. Expresses its full support to the High-Level Panel and underscores the need to ensure that the High-Level Panel is availed with necessary resources to enable it to effectively discharge its mandate;

13. Encourages the High-Level Panel to continue the consultations with all key Sudanese stakeholders, as well as with regional and international stakeholders, in order to ensure the successful organization of the all-Sudanese inclusive dialogue, aiming at finding an amicable, peaceful and sustainable solution to the conflict in the country; and in this regard, urges all Sudanese, regional, and international stakeholders to support the efforts of the High-Level Panel;

14. Underlines the importance of enhanced coordination and complementarity of peace efforts through the AU, IGAD and neighbouring countries collaboration; reaffirms the central role of the AU, through the High-Level Panel, and the IGAD Special Envoy, in coordination with regional and international efforts to find a lasting solution to the current crisis in Sudan, under the AU Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of Sudan; and in the same vein, strongly urges all actors to ensure that their peace efforts are complementary and coordinated with the AU and its Roadmap, and requests the Chairperson of the Commission to convene a meeting of the Expanded Mechanism, as soon as possible, in order to facilitate enhanced coordination;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Conflict Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

15. Welcomes the appointments of H.E. Lawrence Korbandy, as IGAD Special Envoy for Sudan and H.E. Ramtane Lamamra, as Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sudan; and encourages them to collaborate closely with the AU High-Level Panel;

16. Commends all partners currently supporting the Sudan peace process and appeals for additional support, including towards addressing the worsening humanitarian situation;

17. Requests the High-Level Panel, working in close coordination with IGAD and neighbouring countries, to convene the preparatory/planning process for the all-inclusive Sudanese Political Dialogue, as soon as practicable;

18. Directs the Commission to transmit this Communique to the African Members of the UN Security Council (A3) and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and through him, to the United Nations Security Council, as a working document, with a view to ensuring enhanced coordination and harmonization of efforts in Sudan;

19. Decides to undertake a solidarity field visit to Port Sudan, Sudan and engage with the stakeholders on the ground; and

20. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.