Egypt: Streamlining Egypt's Food Value Chain Through Technology

Farah Emara's agri-tech start-up connects fresh fruit and vegetables farmers to buyers by leveraging data and technology

Ms. Emara, 33, is co-founder and CEO of tech platform FreshSource that serves the entire fresh food value chain, including transportation, cold storage facilities and packaging in 11 cities in Egypt. She spoke to Raphael Obonyo for Africa Renewal about her journey:

Farah Emara Tell us a little bit about yourself and how this entrepreneurship journey started?

My name is Farah Emara and I live and work in Cairo. I have a background in entrepreneurship and fast-moving consumer goods. I hold a master's degree in management from the London School of Economics (LSE), and a bachelor's degree, triple major, in business management, politics and development.

I am a co-founder and CEO of FreshSource, an agri-tech start-up that I started with my brother, Omar Emara, in 2018 to help streamline Egypt's fresh produce value chain through technology. It is one of the region's first tech-enabled agricultural platforms.

I'm passionate about entrepreneurship, value chains and efficiency.

How did you get into agri-tech and how has the journey been so far?

Omar and I grew up in a family that did business in the agricultural sector - we operated cold-chain storage facilities. We always wanted to one day start something that would have an impact in our country and we therefore started researching on the industry. We found some inefficiencies in the value chain.

Food security in Egypt was facing challenges caused by food lost and waste due to poor post-harvest handling, storage and transportation conditions. [FAO estimates that food and loss along the food value chain in Egypt is as high as 45 - 55 per cent annually, especially perishable products such as fruits and vegetables].

There is also a high number of intermediaries in the agriculture supply chain and lack of transparency that affects the farmers' net profit.

FreshSource leverages on data and technology to bridge this gap, hence transforming the lives of farmers, businesses and consumers by creating reliable food systems. We serve the entire fresh food value chain, including transportation, storage, and packaging in cold storage and appropriate facilities. We have 80 employees so far.

Our mission is to strengthen Egypt's food security by streamlining its distribution practices to make them fit for the 21st century. We are always intrigued by the agriculture industry and view it as a way of reclaiming Egypt's historical position as a leader in agricultural innovation.

Our connection to the supply chain through the family's cold-chain storage business helped us understand the implications of lack of technology in the sector, including the high food loss and waste rate and the exploitation of farmers. We explored distribution models employed by other countries and then piloted several of them here to see which would work best for Egypt.

We saw how farmers, purchasing managers, and vendors interact with their mobile phones. Many of them are tech savvy and that gave us the confidence to create an App.

We are the region's first e-platform for fresh fruits and vegetables, connecting producers to businesses by leveraging data and technology and providing last-mile solutions.

We serve clients in 11 cities in Egypt, with the aim of becoming the leading agricultural supply chain platform in the Middle East and North Africa region and changing the way fresh produce is bought, transported and sold.

We have already transported more than 10,000 tonnes of produce and do over 1,000 deliveries weekly.

Climate change affects a lot of farmers negatively yet your business depends on fresh produce. How are you helping mitigate the effects changing weather patterns?

Sustainability is deeply embedded in our business model and has been a key metric for us since day one. We recognise the urgency of tackling and adapting to climate change. FreshSource has been accepted into the VC4A Venture Showcase program as one of the Climate Smart Agriculture start-ups. The company support solutions for adaptation and mitigation of the effects of climate change and the creation of more sustainable fresh food systems based on data and technology to improve production as well as consumption.

How does your typical day at work look like and what would you say are some of your professional highlights?

I wake up at 7.00am every day as the fruit and vegetable sector is most active in the mornings. I begin by checking emails and other communication channels and then connect with the team. After that I go to the office or field, depending on the situation.

A recent highlight is that FreshSource was among 14 businesses selected for the 2023 Africa Tech Summit. In 2022, I received the Digital Agriculture Award of the year, issued by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

What are some of the challenges you have faced so far?

The agricultural industry is dynamic and can be quite risky. The challenge now is dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild businesses that can thrive.

Being an entrepreneur can sometimes be a lonely journey. I am lucky to have my brother with me. Remember that obstacles will always arise and sometimes doubting oneself can be more detrimental than the actual challenge you are facing. What we see on media platforms about start-ups is mostly when they are raising millions of seed money. It looks so easy, yet this is just the tip of the iceberg of the hard work taking place behind the scenes. However, each start-up goes through its own pains. Heading in the right direction is what will make you sink or swim.

What is your message to young people in Africa, especially those aspiring to pursue a career in technology?

That an idea, no matter how unique or great, is just that, an idea. Determination, perseverance and transforming your setbacks into comebacks is what will build a successful enterprise.

I am proof that women can flourish in a male-dominated industry. To young women entrepreneurs, you must be aggressive and assertive, even when it feels uncomfortable. It is what investors and other stakeholders look for.

So, if you want to get far, you must be determined and assertive.