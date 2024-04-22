South Africa: Johannesburg Resident Wins Utility Bill Battle After 7-Year Fight - South African News Briefs - April 22, 2024

Johannesburg Resident Wins Battle Against City Over Utility Billing Dispute

The City of Johannesburg has been prohibited from disconnecting a resident's water and electricity following years of disputes over exorbitant utility bills, reports News24. Sharise Ackerman sought legal action after enduring seven years of unexplained billing inconsistencies and warnings of utility cutoffs. Despite paying over R844,000 for utilities between January 2019 and August 2022, Ackerman contested the unreasonably high charges, suspecting errors in meter readings. The court ordered the parties to resolve the billing discrepancies within 30 days, emphasizing the need for accurate accounting. This case highlights systemic issues within the City's billing system, with Ackerman's attorney describing it as an endemic problem leading to exorbitant legal fees. While the City asserts that it bills based on actual readings, the court found evidence of estimated consumption billing, complicating the dispute. This case reflects broader challenges faced by residents in navigating billing discrepancies, with similar disputes and class action lawsuits emerging against the City. The ruling underscores the importance of addressing billing inaccuracies and ensuring fair utility charges for residents.

FlySafair Crew Praised for Safe Emergency Landing at OR Tambo

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) commended the pilot and crew of a FlySafair flight after it made an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport due to a technical issue, reports IOL. Flight FA212, bound for Cape Town, returned to Johannesburg after sustaining damage to one of its rear tires during takeoff. Despite the damage, the plane landed safely without any reported injuries. Passengers praised the professionalism of the pilots and crew for ensuring their safety during the incident. Acsa's regional general manager, Jabulani Khambule, lauded the crew's handling of the emergency, emphasizing their training and experience. The incident led to the closure of one runway at OR Tambo, causing delays for other flights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DJ 'Mashata' Killed in Post-Show Shooting

Popular comedian and DJ Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, tragically lost his life in a hail of bullets following a performance in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, reports News24. Mabuse and his friend were attacked by gunmen while driving a bakkie, resulting in both being shot and wounded, with Mabuse succumbing to his injuries in the hospital. The family expressed deep sorrow at his passing and appealed for privacy to cope with the trauma. Mabuse, also known for his role as a stadium announcer at Mamelodi Sundowns' matches, received an outpouring of tributes on social media. Details of his memorial and funeral service are expected later. Gauteng police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for information from the public to assist in apprehending the suspects.

More South African news