Malawi: Another Political Party Born? Nankhumwa Hints At Announcing His New Party

22 April 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa has taken up on social media platforms to tell his followers that he will soon announce his next political move following his unprecedented expulsion from the party he helped to found.

Likening himself to an eagle (Chiombankhanga), Nankhumwa has says he is about to launch another political journey.

This comes amid strong rumours that he wants to form his own political party which will likely compete for votes with the DPP in the lhomwe belt.

Nankhumwa has not commented on the rumours.

Nankhumwa said this through a video clip posted on his Facebook page signifying the genesis of his new political era.

