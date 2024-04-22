Tunisia: Two Missing People Found Dead After Boat Sinks Off Coast of Djerba

21 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Coastguard units, on Sunday, found the two people who had been missing since Saturday on board a fishing boat off the coast of Djerba, a security source told TAP.

They had left Seguia beach in Djerba on Saturday at 13:00 on board a fishing boat, but contact with them was lost due to weather conditions.

They were found dead on the Sidi Hachani public beach in Houmt Souk, according to the same source.

The deceased, aged 44 and 52, were from the island of Djerba.

The coastguard had begun the search on Sunday morning, mobilising its land and sea teams and coordinating with military units to provide a helicopter.

