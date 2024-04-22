Zimbabwe: Chivayo Gifts Four Comedians With Toyota Aqua Vehicles

As has become new trend for Zimbabwean artists, comedians and socialites to beg for wheels and money from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, by taking to his knees Admire Kuzhangaira popularly known as 'Bhutisi' has been gifted a Toyota Aqua.

He got the offer alongside three other comedians namely, Kedha, Kapfupi and Mavery.

Last month Bhutisi penned a message to Chivayo a.k.a Sir Wicknell highlighting work he has done for the ruling party Zanu PF.

The stunt to lure the controversial Zanu PF benefactor worked and he got what he asked for, a car.

"Hi Madzibaba Sir Wicknell, thank you for lifting our own, the video which l put below with other 15 showcases our work towards the 2023 General Election, while promoting the ruling party Zanu-PF.

"I will post other works we did in 2019 to present, as always we await to be laughed at by the nation of Zimbabwe," said Bhutisi

Chivayo has today recognised the 'P.O Box Reloaded' comedy show maestros Bhutisi and Kedha and instructed them to go to a Harare car dealership to get their rides.

The rich burly entrepreneur did not forget Freddy Manjalima popularly known as Kapfupi, who just four days ago made his second public appeal for a car gift.

Little-known Mavery was also noticed by Chivayo himself.

"This one, l don't know his name but he has been doing these comedy skits for some time, a very funny guy, he now deserves an Aqua."

Writing on social media at the weekend, Chivayo said; "Congratulations...today I celebrate Butisi , khedha , Ma very and Kapfupi...The 4 of you go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your Toyota Akwaya's...Mavery I assume is the guy wekutengesa number dza Sir and Khedha is the guy who partners with Butisi on his skits. Enjoy your cars..." said Chivayo.

Meanwhile, on Friday Chivayo offered his little sister Glendour Kudzayi Moyo a brand new Mercedes Benz C200 following her graduation at the University of Florida, United States.

"Your brand spanking new 2024 Mercedes Benz C200 AMG is ready for collection. Well done on this remarkable achievement and remember whenever you decide to finish your Masters degree and graduate you'll definitely get a present of a house of your choice worth 500 thousand USD...I'm so proud of you and my tears drop because I know my mother is smiling in heaven."