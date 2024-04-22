Ethiopia: Grand World Investment Holding Group Expresses Desire to Invest in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — China's Grand World Investment Holding Group has expressed desire to engage in the manufacturing sector of Ethiopia.

According to the Embassy of Ethiopia in Beijing, the Deputy Head of the Ethiopian Mission to China, Ambassador Dawano Kedir held discussion with President of Grand World Investment Holding Group, Wenguang Liu.

Accordingly, Ambassador Dawano briefed the president about Ethiopia's potential investment areas that would help the investment holding group engage particularly, in the manufacturing sector, it was indicated

Grand World Investment Holding Group was established in Beijing in 2013 and it is an investment group focusing on key sectors such as finance, real estate, cultural media, ecological agriculture, medical health, rural revitalization, and technology industries.