Rwanda: Three Months to Elections - How Are Preparations Going?

Preparations for parliamentary and presidential elections are well underway, scheduled for July 14 to July 16.

This year's elections mark a departure from previous ones, as Rwanda's Constitution was amended to synchronise the parliamentary and presidential election calendars.

With almost three months remaining until the big day, Charles Munyaneza, the Executive Secretary of the National Election Commission (NEC), has noted that preparations are going on well, promising a smooth electoral process.

Munyaneza highlighted significant progress in terms of mobilisation and voter education, with efforts to explain the election process and address any citizen inquiries being conducted nationwide.

The training of volunteers who will play crucial roles in the elections has commenced, with the number of voluntary polling agents increasing to nearly 100,000, up from 75,000. This increase aims to ensure the efficiency of the election process, particularly given the expedited timeline for the synchronised presidential and parliamentary elections.

Registration and voter list updates are ongoing across the country, with similar activities "scheduled to commence in the diaspora next week," concluding on May 5.

In addition to these efforts, he said, NEC started accepting independent candidates for both presidential and parliamentary positions. Candidates must collect signatures from at least 600 Rwandans, with 12 individuals required from each of the country's 30 districts.

He did not reveal the number or the names of the independent candidates but noted that there are many contenders for both the presidential position and the seats in parliament.

Munyaneza underscored the commission's vigilance in overseeing the electoral processes, as well as preparations for campaign activities, scheduled to commence on June 22 and end on July 13.

Rwandans will cast their votes from July 14 to July 16.

"The procurement of election material is near completion, with the identification of approximately 2,441 polling stations nationwide.

"Ensuring inclusivity, particularly for people with disabilities, remains a priority for NEC. Special facilities are being provided at polling stations, and measures are being taken to enhance accessibility. For visually impaired individuals, braille ballot papers will be printed in June, alongside ongoing training sessions that include interpreters for those with hearing impairments."

Munyaneza emphasised that NEC remains dedicated to ensuring that there will be a fair, transparent, and inclusive electoral process.