Zimbabwe: Major Drug Bust in SA - R2 Million Worth of Mandrax Seized

In a major drug bust, the Hawks seized R2 million worth of mandrax seized en route to Cape Town.

Authorities discovered a total of 50,000 tablets of mandrax

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the major drug bust happened on Friday at about 16:20 from a vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle on the N2 near Sir Lowry's Pass, as it was heading to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape.

"The confiscation is a result of a swift reaction to information received by members of the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence's Counter Narcotics and Gangs in the Western Cape regarding a vehicle transporting drugs from Eastern Cape to Cape Town."

Zinzi Hani said, "Authorities spotted and searched the vehicle on the N2"

"On closer inspection, 50 packets (50 000) of mandrax were found in a false compartment in the back of the vehicle. The driver was immediately arrested."

Hani further added that the 33-year-old suspect will appear in the Strand Magistrates' Court on Monday, 22 April.

The driver faces a charge of dealing drugs.

In a similar incident, the Western Cape Provincial Traffic seized over 50 000 mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of close to R3 million.

On Wednesday, 7 February, authorities stopped and checked vehicles on the N2 at Borcherds Quarry in Cape Town.

IN FEBRUARY, AUTHORITIES STOPPED ANOTHER VEHICLE TRANSPORTING 50 000 MANDRAX TABLETS.

Spokesperson Rebecca Campbell said a provincial traffic officer became suspicious while inspecting a light motor vehicle.

The officer found a substantial quantity of mandrax tablets being transported in the vehicle's trunk.

THE ESTIMATED STREET VALUE IS CLOSE TO R3 MILLION

"Our officers consistently demonstrate dedication to the safety of residents and visitors in the Western Cape. I commend the Provincial Inspector for an outstanding achievement in removing this substantial illicit shipment from the streets of our province.

"We remain committed to upholding the rule of law and working collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and community partners to ensure safer mobility for all," said Minister Robert Mackenzie.

'DRUGS ARE THE LEADING CAUSE OF VIOLENCE AND MURDERS

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said drugs are a leading cause of the violence and murders plaguing the province.

"I salute Provincial Traffic on their significant haul. Intercepting contraband shipments on our roads prevents them from entering our communities, disrupts the illicit industry, and enhances the safety of our province."

MANDRAX IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE

According to the Cape Town Drug Counselling Center, mandrax is a small tablet varying in colour that is highly addictive.

"Mandrax slows down the central Nervous System and has a sedative effect. Originally Mandrax pills were firm and white in colour, with Mx written on the side of the tablet."

Currently, Mandrax can freckle, crumble, and may have shades of grey, yellow, or white.

THERE ARE A LOT OF DIFFERENT WAYS TO CONSUME THE DRUG

The center stated that people commonly smoke mandrax.

People crush the tablet, mix it with dagga, and smoke it through a pipe or a broken bottleneck known as a 'white pipe'. People can also swallow mandrax whole or inject it.