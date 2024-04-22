Zimbabwe: Army Brigadier-General Killed in Head-On Collision Declared National Hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on the late Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, who died in a Tuesday road traffic accident alongside other army officers.

The head-on collision involving the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) officers occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo road and left an undisclosed number of victims injured.

Zanu PF Politburo member, Lovemore Matuke announced the conferment of the hero's status at the late army chief's homestead in Chivi, Masvingo province.

"The Head of State, President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of our party, ZANU PF, through its Politburo, has bestowed on the late Brigadier-General Vezha, who passed away a few days ago, national hero status," Matuke was quoted in State media.

ZDF director of public relations and international affairs, Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere, told State media the accident occurred when a vehicle with the ZDF officers, which was headed towards Kadoma, attempted to overtake and encroached into the oncoming vehicle's lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5, which was travelling towards Kwekwe.

"Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic accident at the 180-km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, about 2km from Battlefields.

"According to preliminary investigations, it was established that Brigadier-General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane, resulting in head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5.

"Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently admitted at Gweru and Kwekwe General hospitals."