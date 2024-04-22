Zimbabwe: Junior Sables Kick Off Barthes Trophy On a High Note

21 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe men's Under 20 rugby team on Saturday kicked off its 2024 Barthes Trophy campaign with a 46 -21 win over Tunisia at Harare Sports Club.

Affectionately known as Junior Sables, the Zimbabwean side is currently the defending champions of the trophy after winning the previous two editions, which were hosted by Kenya.

Zimbabwe is hosting the prestigious men's Under 20 tournament for the second time and team head coach Shaun De Souza is hoping for nothing but the best, after a good start.

"A very young team playing in the Africa Cup, with the home crowd and a good result.

"A bit of nerve I would say but, yah we picked ourselves up and what is left is to analyse this game ahead of the next two games," said De Souza during post match press interview.

Tunisian team head coach applauded his boys despite the loss as he believes that this is learning curve for his side.

"It was really a great game, it was really interesting for us and we know Zimbabwe are very good, at the same time our boys are not used to this.

"But I think we were good first 60 minutes, we were only affected at the end of which I believe our travel affected us very much," he said.

Winner of the four nations tournament will qualify for the World Junior Trophy slated for Scotland later this year.

Zimbabwe play Namibia on Wednesday before facing off with Kenya on Sunday in the final match of the tournament.

In the other match played on Saturday Kenya beat Namibia 34-28 to record a winning start ahead of Wednesday clash with Tunisia.

