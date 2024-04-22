Zimbabwe: SA Reacts to Skomota Bagging Reality TV Show On Moja Love

VIRAL social media sensation and entertainer, Skomota has landed a reality TV show on Moja Love.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that Skomota and Skhothane Sa Pitori have bagged a reality show on Moja Love.

"The social media popular pair will star in a new reality show commissioned by Moja Love. The show is currently shooting and will feature Skomota's pregnant "girlfriend" as well as Skhothane's "ladies"," adds Mphela.

The show will reportedly take viewers behind the scenes, show his family life, his girlfriends, being an orphan and many more.

The 38-year-old entertainer, Skomota real name Thabang Sefala from Limpopo will be joined by Skhothane sa Pitori.

Surgezirc reports that Skhothane sa Pitori is Skomota's friend and road manager who recently exposed the star's alleged exploitation by Moruti wa Dikota.

The publication adds that the revelation led to Skomota cancelling all of his bookings and bringing his career to a halt.

WINNING R3 MILLION

Reports say that Skomota made headlines in August 2023 after he won R3 million from betting platform, Betway.

The reports add that he placed a bet on a soccer match, won the jackpot and went to collect his money from the Betway office.

"He met his soulmate there, a lady who assisted him with his cash out. She was impressed by his personality and asked him if he was married."

"He said he was single and happy, and she confessed that she had been single for over four years after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and bullied her. They exchanged contacts and decided to go on a date," sources told a local publication.

SOUTH AFRICANS RESPOND TO UPCOMING MOJA LOVE REALITY TV SHOW

South Africans took to social media on Saturday, 20 April to respond to reports that Skomota has landed a TV show on Moja Love.

@Simphiweyinkoc_: "Moja Love is becoming trashy tv lately It's Emcimbini, now it's Skomota. They really ran out of content."

@AustineMsagala: "One of the most authentic personal brands. This guy gets money for being himself and doesn't force it. I don't think he knows how big of a deal he is. Power to him being real pays man. Tlwellang bo fake thinking money needs to only come when you mask yourself out of character."

@bongwe_ncube: "@eugenekhoza was right! Seems the bar has been set too low in South Africa."

@RawCrudo: "Moja love doesn't care about us. They will do anything for money. @MojaLoveTV teach us something for Christ's sake."

@BoikhutsoML: "So all the theatrics (Moriti wa dikota accusations) were because they're shooting and creating drama out of Skomota's career."