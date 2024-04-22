Ethiopia: Bruh Finance Graduates Insurance Professionals

Working on linking Ethiopian insurance with world

Bruh Finance graduated 79 insurance professionals in certificate insurance (Cert. CII) yesterday.During the graduation ceremony, Bruh Finance and Founder CEO Getachew Beshahwred said that : " We are working to create skillful insurance professionals expanding insurance training programme in Ethiopia to change the industry."

"Our aim is to bring international qualification and exposure of insurance to Ethiopia and create link Addis Ababa with rest of the world especially with Chartered Insurance Institute that locate in London."

Getachew added that Bruh is working to connect Ethiopia with global capital market, insurance, leadership and banking sector such as London, New York and Cambridge and Washgiton DC and develop into higher level.

The graduates are drown from all Ethiopian public and private insurance companies that contribute to the development of insurance in the nation to highest level in international insurance and finance knowledge to be competitive in the world, he noted.

"We have planned to provide training in branch manager qualification, study tours for board directors and senior management and executives."

He said that Bruh will expand the insurance training in certificate and diploma in insurance in states in upcoming years.

Association of Ethiopian Insurers President, Yared Molla noted that the graduates taught during the last 15 months and they are the first batch of certificate insurance professionals in the nation.

Yared added that his association is working on mitigating skill manpower gap being seen in Ethiopian insurance and finance industry.