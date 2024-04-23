South Africa: Johannesburg Power Outage Threatens Critical Healthcare - South African News Briefs - April 23, 2024

Johannesburg Power Outage Threatens Critical Healthcare Services

Doctors in Johannesburg are facing concerns regarding diesel supply following a day-long power outage that affected vital health facilities, including the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital, Park Lane Hospital, Brenthurst Clinic, and Rand Clinic, reports News24. The outage, which occurred due to a burned feeder board at the Ridge substation in the CBD, disrupted power to these facilities and surrounding areas on Sunday at 11:00. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena attributed the damage to acts of theft and vandalism. While healthcare services are utilizing alternative methods such as generators to continue patient care, there are challenges due to low diesel levels and difficulties in procuring more fuel. Charlotte Maxeke, a critical hospital serving thousands of patients monthly, faces interruptions in services such as cardiac catheterization and endoscopic procedures due to the outage. Despite efforts to maintain operations, doctors express concerns about the potential for a disaster if the situation worsens.

Celebrity Chef Sentenced to 10 Years for Fraud

Celebrity chef Lusizo Mvula Henna, 41, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of millions, reports TimesLIVE. Henna, owner of Blaque Olive Chefs, was convicted on six counts of fraud and 14 counts of money laundering, with the sentences to run concurrently. The court found that Henna fraudulently claimed R5.3 million in VAT refunds from Sars, of which R3.1 million was paid out. Investigations revealed no legitimate trading activities in Blaque Olive's accounts, indicating the claims were solely aimed at defrauding Sars. After receiving the funds, Henna quickly laundered the money within 14 days by transferring it to relatives and friends.

Durban Resident Hits Lotto Jackpot, Plans for Comfortable Retirement

A Durban resident's retirement dreams have been significantly enhanced after winning a staggering R26,888,426.60 jackpot in the National Lottery draw on April 13, according to Ithuba, the National Lottery operator, reports IOL. The fortunate winner, who purchased the winning ticket through the FNB banking platform for just R100, expressed disbelief upon receiving an SMS notification of his win and later a call from the bank confirming the substantial prize. Planning to maintain a modest lifestyle, the winner intends to invest the majority of the winnings for a comfortable retirement while also renovating his home and indulging in some tropical vacations with his wife. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated towards his grandchildren's education, underscoring the importance of education and hard work in their family values. As part of its commitment to winners' welfare, Ithuba offers trauma counseling and financial guidance to winners of R50,000 and above.

