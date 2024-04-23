Southern Africa: Urgent Action Urged As Southern Africa Faces Deepening Drought Crisis

Nairobi — Southern Africa is on the brink of a devastating hunger crisis as a relentless drought tightens its grip.

The onset of El Niño has brought scorching temperatures, decimating crops and causing vital water sources to dry up. Millions of people in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Zambia now face the threat of starvation.

To draw attention to this looming crisis, CARE, alongside the Human Science Research Council, FANRPAN, and the Rural Women's Assembly, convened a press conference on 22nd April 2024, urging international donors to step in and help combat the escalating disaster.

"The situation is dire and calls for immediate and coordinated action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," emphasized Matthew Pickard, CARE Southern Africa Regional Director.

"Of particular concern are the profound impacts of this crisis on women and girls, who are the backbone of local communities and have seen their livelihoods ravaged by the relentless drought. Coupled with recent cholera outbreaks in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, claiming hundreds of lives, the situation demands urgent support for affected communities to avert further tragedy."

In Malawi, El Niño has left nearly 4.4 million people grappling with below-average rainfall and searing temperatures. Maize, a staple crop, has been severely affected, endangering food security and livelihoods across the country. Rice, groundnuts, and soya beans have also suffered significant losses, exacerbating the food crisis and leaving households vulnerable.

Zimbabwe faces a similarly grim outlook, with over 2.7 million people in need as prolonged dry spells lead to widespread crop failure. Rural areas are particularly hard hit, with 26% of residents facing cereal shortages. Economic strains and livestock losses, coupled with a cholera outbreak claiming over 560 lives, have compounded the country's woes, exacerbating hunger and suffering.

In Zambia, 9.8 million people are feeling the impact of the drought, with delayed rains and crop withering prompting a national disaster declaration. Soaring food prices, exacerbated by a 45% surge, have worsened food insecurity, affecting 84 districts across 8 provinces. A March assessment revealed alarming levels of food insecurity, with significant crop damage and widespread water scarcity. Additionally, a deadly cholera outbreak has claimed over 740 lives, further straining resources and healthcare systems.

To address the escalating crisis, CARE is rolling out a comprehensive response plan aimed at providing vital assistance to affected communities. This includes food and nutrition support, promoting sustainable farming practices to revive livelihoods, ensuring access to clean water and sanitation facilities to mitigate health risks, and advocating for education and protection measures, particularly for vulnerable groups.

"Our immediate priority is saving lives and alleviating suffering," added Matthew. "But we also recognize the need for long-term solutions to build resilience and address the root causes of vulnerability. We urge donors and governments to scale up humanitarian assistance efforts. Time is of the essence. Let's come together to save lives in Southern Africa."