Zimbabwe: Politically Immature Chamisa Should 'Herd Cattle' - Chiwenga

ZANU PF Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga has taken a dig at Nelson Chamisa describing the opposition leader as politically immature.

Chamisa earlier this year abandoned his two-year-old political party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which challenged Zanu PF in the August 23 election.

He blamed Zanu PF for infiltrating the opposition outfit by sponsoring the self-proclaimed secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled Chamisa's elected officials.

Speaking at a recent rally in Damview, Chiwenga took a swipe at Chamisa, saying he should "grow up".

"He came with CCC and said 'Mukomana Ngapinde achipinda kupi? His job is to herd cattle.

"I'm not saying he should herd cattle, but I'm saying he should grow up and work with others. If you have ambition, you must be in a party that advances the needs and will of the people. If you want to be in politics, work with others and shun individualism," said Chamisa.

Political observers have blamed Chamisa for the split in CCC after his insistence on a structureless party, which opened the door for Tshabangu's takeover.

Since Chamisa's exit, the opposition party has struggled to regroup.