Tunisia: President Saied Sees Off Algerian and Libyan Leaders After First Consultation Meeting

22 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied saw off President of the Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and President of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, on Monday evening at the presidential suite of Tunis Carthage International Airport.

Algeria's Tebboune and Libya's al-Menfi arrived in Tunisia on Monday at the invitation of President Kais Saied, who had announced during his participation in the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algeria on March 2 that a trilateral Tunisian-Algerian-Libyan meeting would be held in Tunisia

The first consultative meeting concluded with the reading out of the "Tunis Consultation Summit Declaration of Tunisia, Algeria and Libya" by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar.

