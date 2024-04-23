Zimbabwe: Shudufhadzo Musida, Ndavi Nokeri to Star in Queen Modjadji

Johannesburg. — Two former Miss SA winners, Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri, will make their screen acting debut in the upcoming TV adaptation of Queen Modjadji.

Musida, 27, was born in HaMasia village in Venda, Limpopo, and was crowned Miss SA in 2020, competing at Miss World the following year. A former SMag cover star, she has been a presenter on Afrimaxx on The Home Channel since her reign ended.

Nokeri will also be a contestant in the upcoming season of Tropika Island of Treasure. The 25-year-old from Tzaneen in Limpopo won Miss SA in 2022 and competed at Miss Universe last year.

They are both following in the footsteps of former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who made her acting debut with a small role in The Woman King opposite Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in 2022.

Musida will play Muthanoni Mulalo, described as "one of the king's wives from the VhaVenda royal family; while Nokeri will portray Muthanoni Khensani described as "one of the king's wives from the VaTsonga royal family."

Venda-born Ngelekanyo Ramulondi will play younger Queen Modjadji, while the actor set to play the older version of the character is still to be announced. Ramulondi is known for her appearances in Fatal Seduction, S'phiwo and Noughts & Crosses.

Newcomer Masutang Rasekele will play Dzugudini, the daughter of the Rain King and the mother of Queen Modjadji.

Helen Lebepe noted for her appearance in Saints & Sinners will slip into character as Raisibe -- a close confidant of Queen Modjadji.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thabo Bopape, who has starred in high-profiled productions including Catch a Fire and Justice Served will portray Supreme Mambo, king of the Kharanga kingdom, with a great obsession of becoming the greatest rainmaker.

The drama series is set to Premiere on Mzansi Magic in July. It is being helmed by Duma Ndlovu's Rhythm World Productions (Muvhango, Umkhokha and My Brother's Keeper).

"The earth, the elements and the energy of humans connect in ways that are both physical and spiritual, both obvious and unseen.

"Queen Modjadji was a living embodiment of this and so we will explore what this royal title, and the women who've held it, have lived, sacrificed, lost and achieved," Ndlovu said.

"And, at the same time, we want to be very entertaining -- with a strong episodic storyline and historical detail set under unpredictable skies, where rain or storm, echoes what is happening in the lives of those below."

Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Group CEO for general entertainment added: "Bringing Queen Modjadji to our audiences meets their desire for television entertainment drawn from our heritage and it also flows seamlessly into our plans to create a catalogue of drama series made in African languages."

"Queen Modjadji comes hot off the trail of Shaka ilembe which was a global phenomenon and very much an expression of the MultiChoice's strategy to drive home-grown, authentic African storytelling," Philiso said. -- sowetan.