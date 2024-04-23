Zimbabwe: Mental Health Impact of Child Marriage, Teenage Pregnancies

As discussed in previous articles, mental health is defined as a state of well-being in which an individual realises his or her potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and can make a meaningful contribution to their community.

One challenge affecting the mental health of girls in Zimbabwe is the scourge of child marriages and teenage pregnancies. One in three girls under the age of 18 in Zimbabwe is married and one in four girls gives birth before her 18th birthday.

These girls will often suffer from mental health challenges and will struggle to maintain their mental well-being and thrive in life.

Psychosocial causes of child marriages and teenage pregnancies

1. Sociocultural norms: many cultural groups still value boys over girls and may only value.

2. Poverty: girls from socio-economically disadvantaged communities are six times more likely to get married early.

3. Harmful religious beliefs: some religious beliefs encourage early marriages and disregard the rights of girls to education and participation in social activities outside of marriage and motherhood.

4. Limited access to education: Girls who have limited access to education may be more likely to get exploited.

5. Sexual abuse and coercion: One-third of girls in Zimbabwe will have been sexually assaulted by the time they turn 18 and many of these girls would also become pregnant.

6. Lack of parental involvement particularly absentee fathers: Girls whose fathers were absent or uninvolved from birth are eight times more likely to become pregnant as teenagers and girls whose fathers become absent after the age of six are two to three times more likely to become pregnant as a teenager.

7. Low self-esteem and sense of self-worth: Can result in early sexual experimentation and teenage pregnancies.

8. Lack of challenging hopes, dreams, and aspirations: Hopelessness, helplessness, and lack of meaningful aspirations in life can result in risky sexual behaviour.

9. Alcohol and substance abuse: Can result in disinhibited behaviour and risky sexual behaviour as well as sexual exploitation that can result in teenage pregnancies.

Mental health effects of child marriages and teenage pregnancies

1. Stress and trauma: child marriages are usually forced and traumatic and victims will have challenges with psychological trauma symptoms and post-traumatic stress disorder.

2. Loss of autonomy, helplessness, powerlessness, hopelessness suicidal thoughts, and possible attempts.

3. Low self-esteem, loss of self-confidence due to stigmatisation, and subsequent feelings of shame and guilt.

4. Long-lasting impact on identity formation as the traumatic exposure to early marriage occurs during the adolescent period where one discovers their identity and develops adulthood and interferes with this process.

5. Social isolation and loneliness as the young brides or young mothers are separated from their age mates and sometimes from their birth families.

6. Depression and anxiety

7. Post-partum challenges such as post-partum depression or anxiety

8. Challenges with the physical and emotional development of the child born to the young mother particularly if she becomes depressed

How can we support the mental well-being of teenage mothers and survivors of child marriage?

1. Removal of the young person to a place of safety to immediately stop continued trauma, particularly in the cases of child marriage and where pregnancy has resulted from sexual abuse.

2. Trauma-informed medical and psychosocial care.

3. Mental health support and counselling

4. Empathic, non-judgemental community support.

5. Peer support from young mothers groups.

6. Parenting training classes and support to encourage positive parenting and prevent child maltreatment.

7. Supporting the young person's return to education and involvement in economic empowerment programmes.

If you think that you or someone that you know may be experiencing a mental health problem due to child marriage or teenage pregnancy, please contact your nearest healthcare provider and get help.

Mental health impact of Child Marriage and teenage pregnancies Association of Health Care Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) article written by Dr Chido Rwafa Madzvamutse, Consultant Psychiatrist.

Feedback : (Dr. Chido Rwafa Madzvamutse +263777727332) (www.ahfoz.org ; [email protected])